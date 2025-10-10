By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

For the past few weeks, the Philippines has experienced natural calamities of every kind, from typhoons in Luzon, earthquakes and aftershocks in Cebu, and even an eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas. To reduce the effects of these disasters, calls for sustainable buildings have persisted, and many Filipinos are clamoring for growth that leaves no one behind, including nature.

This was further tackled in the second panel discussion of the BusinessWorld Insights forum last Oct. 3, which gathered Ibani C. Padao, officer-in-charge and director of the Environmental, Land Use, and Urban Planning and Development division of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development; and Pammy Olivares-Vital, president and chief executive officer of Ovialand, to discuss “Redefining Inclusivity: Making Urban Spaces for Everyone.”

Mr. Padao shared his department’s duties in providing sustainable spaces, such as planning, making policy, regulating, and coordinating actions that shape cities and communities.

Among the more specific tasks handled by the department, he mentioned, are supporting local governments in preparing and updating their land use and urban development plans, helping establish and register homeowners associations to strengthen community participation, working with local partners in community development and post-disaster recovery, and formulating national urban development policies to guide sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Ms. Olivares-Vital emphasized that many Filipinos think of sustainability as green buildings, smart systems, or luxury features. While these are valuable, she mentioned how, for more than half of Filipino families, sustainability means access to clean water, working drainage, and proper sewage.

“For me, true sustainability is accessibility. It is about ensuring every Filipino family has the opportunity to live in a home they can be proud of, in a community that lifts them up, and in a future they can shape with what they can give because affordable is not less. It is the heart of progress,” she added.

The most important conversation during the discussion revolved around what makes an inclusive urban community in the eyes of the public and private sectors.

In this regard, Ms. Olivares-Vital revealed that many Metro Manila residents, about 70% of their buyers, moved to Southern and Central Luzon for better living conditions, showing a continued demand for homes in less crowded, safer, and more accessible areas.

“We saw that there’s still a steady demand for young families and young individuals who just want to have more breathing space, less panic when they see rain come. They want to be able to get home and not have to go through five, six hours of traffic. So that’s the truth that you have,” she said.

For Mr. Padao, as a representative of the public sector and the government, inclusivity means ensuring equal access and opportunities for all through well-planned, implemented urban development, though the main challenge remains effective execution of these plans.

“Inclusivity basically means that we consider everyone, really no one behind, in terms of development. So, as mentioned earlier, inclusivity means cities provide for equal access to everyone, regardless of their income, gender, or age. So I think one particular thing that the National Government can do is not just look into the housing problem, but look at a more comprehensive approach in developing our open areas,” he said.

Mr. Padao also stressed that achieving inclusivity requires active collaboration between the government and the people who live in these communities.

“Inclusivity means communities are involved in our decision-making through a participatory approach,” he added.

With the discussion shifting toward disaster preparedness and resilience, Ms. Olivares-Vital highlighted the importance of aligning urban planning with the realities of nature.

“We have to understand nature and expect that when wrath comes the priority is lives, not structure. I don’t think we can take away policy, but what we can encourage is more critical thinking,” she concluded.