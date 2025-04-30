More Filipinos are investing in real estate either as a place to live in or to rent their properties for long-term gains. The Philippines Statistics Authority reports that approved investments in real estate activities reached P137.89 billion in 2024. This indicates a growing need for reliable property management services to help them maximize returns, ensure smooth operations, and maintain the long-term value of their real estate assets.

However, knowing what property management firms do in detail is needed before hiring their services. These companies provide basic upkeep, such as managing day-to-day operations like tenant communications, rent collection and maintenance coordination, and other administrative tasks, including financial reporting, legal compliance, and more.

For investors or Filipinos looking to rake in passive income from their properties, this means having a dedicated professional or team handle the complexities of property ownership, allowing them to focus on growth instead of administrative burdens. This is why choosing the right property managers is almost as important as buying the right property: because they can make or break the success of investments.

There are many factors to consider when searching for a competent property manager. One of the most important is availability. Since emergencies and client concerns aren’t restricted to operating hours, choosing a property management company that offers support and responsive communication at any time of day can help ensure that residents are satisfied and that their needs are met.

Another factor to consider is the company’s reputation. Handing over control of an investment worth years of hard work can be difficult to do, especially if there is a potential that it does not pay off. Making sure that the property management firm hired has a proven track record of success, positive client testimonials, and a portfolio of well-maintained properties can ease concerns and build confidence in their capabilities.

It’s also important to verify their licenses and certifications, as these credentials indicate professionalism, compliance with industry regulations, and a commitment to best practices. In the Philippines, reputable property managers should be licensed real estate service professionals under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Some notable certifications for individuals in the Philippines include the Certified Apartment Manager (CAM), Master Property Manager (MPM), and Real Property Administrator (RPA).

Considering the value that a firm brings to the table can also be important in choosing the right company for your properties. While many are tempted to go for the lowest-cost provider, it is wise to evaluate the total value of services offered. Some property management firms, while a little more expensive, can help reduce risks, save on operational costs through vendor relationships, and improve efficiency across maintenance, insurance, and financial planning on one’s property due to their expertise.

Finally, property owners should consider how well a property management company understands the specific needs of their community or investment. A one-size-fits-all approach rarely works in real estate management, as a property in Makati has different needs compared to one in Quezon City. The same is true for the difference between apartments and condominiums. The right property manager should be able to tailor their services based on property type and help get their clients more from their investments.

With the right property management partner, investors in the Philippines can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their assets are in good hands. In a real estate market that has been growing despite oversupply in certain segments, understanding what to look for — and whom to trust — can make all the difference. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz