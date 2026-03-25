Data from McKinsey & Company show that only about half of global companies prioritize women’s career advancement, extending a multiyear decline in corporate commitment to gender diversity.

Its 2025 Women in the Workplace report also finds that women express less interest in promotion than men, despite reporting similar levels of career commitment. The report links that gap to unequal access to support systems. Women are less likely to have sponsors or senior leaders who advocate for their advancement. Even when sponsorship exists, promotion rates for women lag behind men.

At the entry level, 69% of women say they want a promotion, compared with 80% of men. Among senior leaders, the figures rise to 84% for women and 92% for men. Women also report fewer chances to lead high-impact projects, limited access to leadership networks and weaker signals that advancement is attainable.

Meanwhile, Grant Thornton reports that women hold 33.5% of senior management roles worldwide, up from 32.4% a year earlier and 19.4% two decades ago. However, at the current pace, parity may not be reached until 2053.

At the same time, the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates full gender parity across sectors could take 123 years. Its latest report also notes a drop in the share of female chief executives to 19% globally, down from 28% a year earlier, pointing to volatility at the highest levels of leadership.

The United Nations Global Compact says systemic barriers, not a lack of talent, continue to limit women’s rise to leadership. Such barriers include gender bias in hiring and promotion, along with what researchers describe as “second-generation bias,” tied to perceptions of leadership style.

Women also face unequal access to high-visibility roles that often lead to executive positions, workplace structures that do not account for caregiving responsibilities, and underinvestment in women-led sectors.

Consequently, emerging workplace trends may deepen disparities. Artificial intelligence-driven hiring tools risk reinforcing bias, while reduced workplace flexibility, including scaled-back remote work, can disproportionately affect women.

Advancing parity

The Philippines ranks among the top performers globally on gender equality, placing 20th out of 148 economies in WEF’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Report. The country posts a gender parity score of 78.1%, up from 77.9% a year earlier, making it the most gender-equal economy in Asia.

In business, women account for 44.5% of senior management roles in 2026, up from 43% the previous year, based on data from Grant Thornton Philippines. The figure places the country second globally in female representation in top management.

Companies report that gender equality programs now form part of corporate strategy. Nearly all firms surveyed, or 98.9%, have diversity, equity and inclusion policies. About 43.5% of employees say they feel treated equally, while 28.2% point to women leaders as visible models for career advancement.

According to the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), the country maintains about 80% parity in economic participation, supported by wage equality and broader access to employment and entrepreneurship.

However, gaps in other sectors affect the broader leadership pipeline. The PCW reports that education show a slight decline in parity, with boys’ enrollment in primary school surpassing that of girls. Health indicators also raise concern as the sex ratio at birth declines.

In governance, women’s representation in ministerial roles has fallen to 21.1%, down from more than 30% in previous years, while parliamentary representation stands at 38.9%.

Addressing gaps

To address challenges for women, legal frameworks such as the Magna Carta of Women sets out protections and opportunities in health, education, and economic participation. Government agencies also follow the Gender and Development Budget Policy, which requires at least 5% of budgets to fund programs for gender equality, including initiatives that support women entrepreneurs.

In addition, policies such as the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security provides a framework that connects women’s participation in peace-building with economic inclusion.

The Department of Trade and Industry leads several initiatives aimed at building women-led enterprises, with support tailored for overseas Filipino workers and repatriated women.

In rural areas, the Women Go Project, backed by the European Union, works with women in protected zones. Participants develop eco-friendly livelihoods, including fashion products made from recycled materials.

At the same time, organizations like KUMARE Inc. provide financial services alongside skills training and education support. The group has expanded into a network that also offers mentoring in household financial management.

Speaking at the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said women must take part in decision-making across sectors, including business.

“We cannot hope to solve the great challenges of our time if half of our humanity is excluded from shaping those solutions. Women must be present wherever decisions are made — in government, in business, in science, in diplomacy, and in peacebuilding. The Philippines stands ready to work with all nations to advance this cause,” he said. — Mhicole A. Moral