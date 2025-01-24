Transportation is an essential part of Filipinos’ daily lives, from going to work and school to transporting goods that fuel the economy. For 126 years, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has driven the development of the country’s infrastructure toward greater connectivity and mobility.

The department’s origins date back to January 1899 when it was established as the Department of Public Welfare. At that time, transportation and communications were part of a broader portfolio aimed at addressing the country’s immediate public service needs.

In 2016, Republic Act 10844 formed the Department of Transportation that will focus solely on transportation policy, infrastructure development, and traffic law enforcement.

Throughout major changes, the DoTr has remained committed to improving the lives of Filipinos through better transportation systems.

Modernizing public transportation

In response to congested roads and declining air quality, the DoTr launched the Active Transport Program in 2024, promoting walking, cycling, and other non-motorized transport as key urban mobility strategies.

To date, nearly 900 kilometers of bike lanes have been developed across 40 cities, including Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao. The DoTr has also installed 228 racks as part of end-of-trip facilities, providing secure parking for cyclists.

By 2028, the department aims to expand the bike lane network to 2,400 kilometers. Through safe and accessible routes, the DoTr hopes to integrate bike-friendly infrastructure into urban cities.

Meanwhile, the government is addressing mass transportation challenges through the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP). This initiative seeks to overhaul the country’s public transport by tackling issues such as aging vehicles, inefficient routing, and fragmented franchises.

The PTMP also consolidates transport franchises to streamline operations. The current fragmented system often causes confusion among commuters and inefficiencies in service. With this strategy, the DoTr aims to create a more organized transportation network, reducing redundancy and ensuring a smoother experience for commuters.

As of December 2024, 86% of public transport franchises have been consolidated, setting the stage for streamlined operations. The program’s success depends on Local Public Transport Route Plans (LPTRPs), which identify sustainable routes within local government units (LGUs).

So far, 1,170 LGUs have submitted their LPTRPs, with 222 plans approved. Additionally, 80 LGUs have issued circulars opening routes for franchise applications.

Davao City is leading the way with its ambitious Public Transport Modernization Program (DPTMP). Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the initiative will establish a 672-kilometer route network with 29 interconnected routes, five depots, and a fleet of nearly 1,000 buses, including 300 electric units. Expected to serve 700,000 to 1 million riders daily, the program will transform commutes into more efficient, eco-friendly experiences. Operations will begin by the end of 2026.

In Cebu, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will connect key areas of Cebu City with swift, reliable, and comfortable transportation. The system will feature 22 stations, spanning 35 kilometers. A landmark public-private partnership deal awarded to Megawide last December brings a P28-billion investment into the project. Once operational in 2027, the Cebu BRT is expected to serve 100,000 to 300,000 passengers daily, significantly improving mobility in one of the nation’s busiest hubs.

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 extension, on the other hand, has increased the line’s capacity by 80,000 passengers daily. Commuters traveling from Baclaran to Sucat can now complete their trip in under 20 minutes through the extended rail system. For shorter trips, including the five new stations added to the network, time savings are even greater, with some trips taking less than 10 minutes. This development marks a major milestone for Metro Manila, where daily traffic congestion costs the economy an estimated P3.5 billion, according to the DoTr.

Rebuilding gateways in the country

The long-awaited modernization of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is underway, with a 15-year concession agreement awarded to New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), led by San Miguel Corp. The project involves a complete overhaul aimed at addressing the growing demand for air travel.

“Manila International Airport has the capacity to handle only 35 million passengers, but we have almost 50 million passengers. Because of its capacity, we are facing a congestion problem. We know that this has happened for many years. That’s why the Department of Transportation has decided to privatize this,” said DoTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

Meanwhile, the modernization of regional airports supports the department’s broader vision of improving mobility and spurring economic development across the provinces.

For example, Laguindingan International Airport, the main gateway to Northern Mindanao since 2013, is set to undergo significant transformation. Aboitiz InfraCapital will lead the upgrade, which includes expanding facilities and constructing a new passenger terminal building.

Similarly, the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, known as the “Green Gateway to the World,” is set for modernization under a 30-year concession agreement with Aboitiz InfraCapital. Upon completion, the airport will handle up to 3.9 million passengers annually, along with 35,000 air traffic movements.

In addition, the department, together with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), led the new and improved Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at the Port of Batangas in April 2024.

Sailing towards modern infrastructure

The DoTr, together with its partners such as the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), and Cebu Port Authority (CPA), is spearheading a range of maritime initiatives aimed at transforming the country’s transportation landscape.

The Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) of Batangas Port is the most modern facility among the ports managed by the PPA, serving between mainland Luzon and the MIMAROPA region (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), as well as to Iloilo, Negros, Cebu, and Mindanao. The newly updated terminal now accommodates travel via fast crafts, ferries, and roll-on/roll-off ships, handling over $8,000 worth of cargo and passenger movements.

Another project under the DoTr’s maritime modernization agenda is the construction of the P16.9-billion New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP). Set to rise in Consolacion, Cebu, this project is designed to decongest the existing Cebu Base Port, which has long struggled with overcapacity. The NCICP will not only expand the country’s logistics capacity but also streamline cargo handling processes, thereby reducing logistics costs.

With a 1,365-meter access road and a 300-meter offshore bridge to be constructed as part of the project, the new port will provide easier access and enhance connectivity to the rest of the region. The port’s completion is slated for November 2027.

Strengthening the rights and skills of seafarers

This year, the DoTr has finalized the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. With this new legislation, the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers, both domestic and overseas, are now better guaranteed.

The IRR establishes a comprehensive framework that includes four key provisions: strengthening seafarers’ rights, promoting equality and inclusion, advancing maritime education and training, and ensuring accountability. This legislation promises to enhance the quality of life for Filipino seafarers, providing them with greater job security and ensuring that their voices are heard in both the domestic and international maritime industries.

The Philippines also solidified its position on the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) White List, recognizing the country’s compliance with international standards for training, certification, and watchkeeping (STCW) for seafarers.

After years of efforts to address past deficiencies in full compliance with seafarer standards, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) acknowledged significant improvements following an audit in December 2023.

“Before, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) saw that the country’s STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) is lacking,” Mr. Bautista explained. “We met with EMSA and we gave them our proposed solution. They were happy because they saw the improvements that our government implemented. In March, they said that they will continue to include [the Philippines in the white list.”

Railways in steady progress

Despite facing substantial budget cut as mentioned in this year’s first full Cabinet meeting, Mr. Bautista said the budget reduction primarily affects foreign-assisted project loan proceeds, rather than directly impacting ongoing projects.

For instance, major initiatives like the North-South Commuter Railway and the Metro Manila Subway, which are integral to easing congestion and boosting economic productivity, will continue as planned.

“We should be able to fund these from the loan proceeds,” he explained. “We’re happy that the government’s share of most of our infrastructure projects was not reduced so we will continue to implement these programs.”

Mr. Bautista said the DoTr is currently handling 69 flagship infrastructure projects out of the 186 that were approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board.

As the Department of Transportation marks its another year in public service, it remains committed to ensuring transparency, building public trust, and developing a world-class transportation network that connects communities and enhances the quality of life for millions of Filipinos.