The PANA Foundation is the advocacy arm of the country’s biggest organization of advertisers and brand builders, the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA).

Constantly referred to as the heart of the advertisers’ community, the Foundation’s main mission is the enhancement of competence and character formation among future industry practitioners – students taking up multimedia, marketing, advertising, communications and business courses.

Over 40 years since its inception in 1980, it has consistently carried out this commitment through its two key projects.

PANANAW, BRAND COMMUNICATIONS STUDENTS’ COMPETITION

Inviting top students from the country’s colleges and universities offering marketing, advertising antd communications courses, PANAnaw is a venue where the future practitioners can validate all their classroom learning. Here, they are given the chance to conceptualize, design,present and defend an implementable and relevant brand plan for a cause or a product. The judges for the competition include marketing leaders and gurus who can further inspire and challenge the students.

Pre-pandemic, the event has attracted more than 1,000 students in attendance and dozens of schools competing. Post pan, both organizers and participants pivoted to virtual presentations. As internet technology is second nature to the youth, it was observed that the interest and anticipation did not wane at all.

PANAF YOUTH CREATIVITY FESTIVAL

The Youth Creativity Festival (YCF) features a multi-panel of marketing rockstars from different creative disciplines talking about an issue or concern that interests the youth. With insights from their own success stories, the speakers generously share with these young creatives, lessons and ‘moments’ that can be enjoyed when they join the industry. The intention is to stimulate and excite them of the endless possibilities the world of advertising has to offer.

Since YCF is scheduled in tandem with the PANAnaw, the attendees are usually the same for both events.

2023 THRUST

The foundation will be more specific this 2023. As pointed out by its chairperson, Blen Fernando, “we will be championing responsible and truthful communications among young learners and educators. By communications, we refer to both content creation and consumption”. This is a reaffirmation that PANAF is indeed a partner of its mother organization in fostering ethical values for brand building. No longer is KPI the sole indicator for good brand performance. It now encompasses multiple bottom lines: business profit, community advocacy, environmental concern and upright moral behavior. What better way to prosper this than to start them young! PANAF also works closely with the academe — professors and school authorities — to reach out to the students.

She further elaborates “We believe it is urgent and important that learners and educators be continuously exposed to the inculcation and propagation of responsible creation and consumption of marketing communications through the 3Cs: Competence (building skills for their future work in the industry), Character (strengthening their values as future leaders), Collaboration (working with others). The theme of responsible content and consumption cannot be relegated to the background, whether in school or at home”.

For the projects this year, the Cs will be incorporated in PANAF’s gold initiatives – the Youth Creativity Festival and the PANAnaw Students Competition.

“Our silver initiatives include the PANAF Roadtrip among schools and the PANAF Reputation-Building and Bedrock programs where effective partnerships with like-minded organizations and universities/colleges will be explored. We will also work to get PANA Foundation the elusive PCNC accreditation for its sustainability,” Ms. Fernando added.

It looks like a promising year for PANAF.Students can now look forward to an exciting journey into the world of brand building with insightful conversations with the communication celebrities and influencers.