The Department of Science and Technology–National Capital Region (DoST-NCR) and the Philippine AI Business Association (PAIBA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last Jan. 21 at the Novotel Manila Hotel, seeking to ease the access of businesses, startups, and researchers in Metro Manila to adopt new technologies and achieve digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation.

The MoU was signed by DoST-NCR Regional Director Engr. Romelen T. Tresvalles and PAIBA Founding President Jerry Ilao, solidifying both institutions’ commitment to jointly promote science, technology, and innovation (STI)- and AI-enabled initiatives that support business competitiveness and industry modernization.

Under the partnership, the DoST-NCR and PAIBA will jointly integrate AI-focused support into the DoST’s flagship programs, including the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) and the Innovation Hub (iHub). Through these platforms, MSMEs and startups will gain access to targeted training, mentorship, and digital transformation pathways aligned with Industry 4.0. The collaboration will bridge transformative technologies with inclusive, practical adoption, empowering MSMEs to move beyond catching up and actively compete and grow in an increasingly digital economy.

The MoU signing, which coincided with the Induction of PAIBA’s Founding Members, was complemented by a learning session on the impact of AI in business, as well as high level networking activities that connected founders, executives, and industry practitioners across sectors.

On hand to witness the event were Osric Primo Bern A. Quibot, assistant regional director for Technical Operations; Engr. Lota M. Paras-Bagunu, officer-in-charge of the DoST-NCR PAMAMAZON Clustered Area Science and Technology Office; and Anne Marie B. Francisco, founding vice-president of PAIBA.

Through this new government-private sector partnership, the DoST-NCR and PAIBA aim to cultivate a future-ready business environment in the National Capital Region by bridging STI and AI, enhancing local industry competitiveness, and fostering a stronger innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.