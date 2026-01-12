Monetunes, a Manila-based music rights company focused on the creator economy, has ranked among the world’s top 1% of music publishers within a year of its launch, according to 2025 analytics from Muso.ai. The company placed in the top percentile globally by catalog output and user-generated content (UGC) usage.

From January to November 2025, tracks under Monetunes’ management recorded more than 1.4 billion combined streams across platforms. The company also reported 2.4 billion UGC views linked to its catalog, alongside 10 million Shazams and approximately 789,000 creator videos using Monetunes-represented audio.

Monetunes was founded in 2025 by industry entrepreneur Antonio Di Puorto, who said the company was created in response to widespread gaps in royalty collection caused by fragmented global rights systems and limited transparency. The platform was initially developed as a minimum viable product while Mr. Di Puorto was based in the Philippines, with the aim of helping independent artists identify and recover unclaimed royalties.

“I saw countless creators lose money simply because they didn’t understand publishing, neighboring rights, or where their royalties were even supposed to come from,” Mr. Di Puorto said.

Monetunes now represents thousands of works written by artists all around the world, including recordings by Anuel AA, Charlie Puth, Chance The Rapper, Roberta Flack and Zedd.

Monetunes’ platform relies on automated systems, including artificial intelligence tools, to scan short-form video platforms, match audio usage, detect ownership conflicts, and identify unclaimed royalties. According to the company, these systems allow it to process large volumes of UGC and rights data that would be difficult to manage manually.

Since its launch, Monetunes has expanded into a global music publishing and royalty administration platform, representing artists across more than 100 countries. The company positions its services as an infrastructure layer connecting creators with performance rights organizations and collective management organizations, an area that can be difficult for emerging artists to navigate.

Monetunes focuses on global royalty recovery and metadata compliance, identifying gaps in royalty distribution across more than 200 territories. Its services include global metadata registration, royalty collection across multiple rights societies, black-box royalty recovery, UGC usage tracking, monthly royalty statements, and multi-currency payouts.

The company said demand for its services has grown among independent labels, distributors, and management firms, as the creator economy continues to expand globally.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.