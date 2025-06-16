EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) Philippines has formalized partnerships with leading academic institutions to help bridge classroom learning and industry practice, aiming to equip students and young professionals with practical experience and future-ready skills.

In its most recent initiative, EY GDS Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), establishing collaborative programs that include internships, curriculum development support, and career-building activities. Both organizations share a common goal to supplement the learning of AIM students and graduates with real-world business experiences, helping them apply classroom knowledge to potential career opportunities.

“Our commitment to knowledge-sharing and upskilling is unwavering. Through this collaboration, our professionals in Consulting, Assurance, Tax, Strategy and Transactions and Managed Services will engage in curriculum development, guest lectures, training sessions and industry talks. We believe that by sharing our experience, we can help shape the next generation of leaders and innovators in the workforce,” said EY GDS Philippines Location Leader Dench Decino.

EY GDS Philippines and AIM intend to enhance graduate hiring initiatives, provide valuable internship opportunities and facilitate career fairs that connect aspiring professionals with industry practitioners.

San Beda University (SBU), also in collaboration with EY GDS, recently held its highly successful local edition of the GDS Digiversity program with Accounting and Managerial Accounting students. Through this initiative, Filipino students received training in leading-edge technologies like Microsoft Power BI and Excel VBA Programming.

The program featured hands-on exercises applying learned concepts through real-world scenarios, collaborative learning and problem-solving group work to enhance teamwork skills and presentation opportunities to develop communication abilities.

As part of the program, SBU students also visited the GDS Philippines Manila office, giving them a glimpse into the professional services world and a potential workplace after graduation.

Karthik Bhaskaran, EY GDS Philippines assurance leader, emphasized the importance of these academic collaborations: “Teaming up with these institutions is fundamental to our mission as an organization to bridge the gap between academe and industry. Through this effort, we are creating meaningful pathways for students to develop practical skills while giving them exposure to real industry challenges. This collaborative approach likewise strengthens the overall quality of professional services in the country.”

