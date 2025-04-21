Artificial intelligence-powered recruitment platform Bossjob participated in UP Fair 2025, held from April 2 to 5 at the University of the Philippines Diliman, marking its first appearance at a major student event outside of traditional job fairs. The fair drew over 50,000 attendees across four days.

Bossjob set up an interactive booth that attracted over 2,000 visitors. Attendees were encouraged to engage with the platform by downloading the app, registering their profiles, and exploring features such as chat-based messaging with recruiters, AI resume analysis, and tools for generating CVs and professional photos.

The platform, which promotes itself as accessible to a wide range of job seekers including those in blue-collar and entry-level roles, emphasized themes of inclusivity and equitable hiring. Its participation aligned with the daily advocacies of the UP Fair, including support for marginalized groups, gender equity, and education access.

Bossjob’s involvement focused on increasing visibility among students and first-time job seekers, offering them tools to prepare for employment in a digital hiring environment.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.