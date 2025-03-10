In a display of innovation and ingenuity, Filipino inventors secured a remarkable haul at Thailand Inventors’ Day 2025, taking six gold, four silver, and three bronze medals back home.

The prestigious event, held from Feb. 2 to 6 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), showcased over 1,000 breakthrough innovations from around the world. Leading the Philippine delegation were Filipino Inventors Society, Inc. (FISI) President Ronald Pagsanghan and Manila Young Inventors President Sonny Valenzuela, who will personally present the accolades to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. at a later date in recognition of the unparalleled ingenuity of Filipino inventors.

Among the standout achievements was a gold medal-winning medical breakthrough for the non-surgical treatment for skin cancer or basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer. From Inventor Rommel B. dela Cruz, who also received a Special Award from the National Research Council of Thailand, the innovation is set to redefine cancer treatment, offering new hope for millions of patients worldwide.

“This victory is a testament to the world-class talent of Filipino inventors,” Mr. Pagsanghan said. “Each medal we bring home represents our dedication to pushing the boundaries of science and technology. The Philippines is not just keeping up — we are leading in global innovation.”

Filipino creativity takes the global stage

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Valenzuela emphasized that these victories underscore the resilience and creativity of Filipino inventors. “We are proving that the Philippines is a powerhouse of innovation. Our inventors are tackling real-world challenges and creating solutions that can change lives, not just for Filipinos but for people around the world.”

Mr. Marcos is expected to honor the award-winning inventors, commending them for their contributions to national development and reinforcing his administration’s commitment to investing in research and technology.

The Thailand Inventors’ Fair is one of the most prestigious international platforms for scientific and technological advancements, showcasing cutting-edge developments in medicine, engineering, sustainable technology, and more. The Philippines’ impressive medal haul highlights the country’s growing influence in global innovation.

With this monumental success, Filipino inventors continue to inspire a new generation of young minds, proving that the Philippines is a global leader in creativity, scientific discovery, and technological progress.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.