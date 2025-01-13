De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) has launched a new degree program, the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Major in Business Solutions and Applications (BSBA-BSAA), aimed at equipping students with advanced technology skills to address operational challenges in the digital age.

The program merges business management with technology solutions and educational discipline to prepare graduates to become adept in organization-specific IT systems to streamline business operations and improve productivity.

This low-code or no-code business course is ideal for aspiring professionals without going through the complexities of software development.

The roster of faculty members of BSBA-BSAA, composed of seasoned practitioners and academicians, mentor students to evaluate business requirements and implement tech management solutions, as well as enhance their business management skills for different industries.

The core courses cover managerial accounting, business economics strategic, business laws, business finance, applied statistics, business and income taxation, management and business policy professional, and quality and business process improvement. Computer applications final project, international business agreement, and social entrepreneurship, responsibility and sustainability are also essential subjects.

Major courses are also retained in the curriculum, which consists of advanced office applications, business accounting, introduction to business processes, and enterprise inventory management. It will likewise include enterprise logistics and distribution, fundamentals of business analytics, lean sigma, business case development — business process, and project management.

Another milestone of BSAA is the addition of the FinTech elective, which involves the use of newly developed technology to digitize and automate traditional financial services and products.

Other new offerings include leadership, blue ocean strategy, business continuity planning, scrum project management framework, and operations.

The students are also expected to go on academic immersions with co-curricular activities in collaboration with local and international institutions.

The nine-trimester course under the School of Management and Information Technology allows its graduates to tread various professions, such as entrepreneur, business growth analyst, systems analyst, report author or developer, project manager, IT consultant, IT manager, and solutions architect.