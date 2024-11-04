Schneider Electric Foundation recently named Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Youth Philippines as one of the five winners of the company’s global “Youth Innovation for a Sustainable Future” Call for Projects, launched in celebration of the foundation’s 25th anniversary.

The initiative, which received hundreds of applications across two continents, recognizes youth-led projects spearheading innovative solutions for a more sustainable world through a just transition, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

Organized in collaboration with Ashoka’s Changemaker Companies program, the global call aims to identify the 25 most impactful and innovative youth-serving projects from participating regions (Africa & Middle East, Europe, Americas, and Asia). This global call for contributions focuses on professional training, entrepreneurship, and a fair energy transition.

SDSN Youth Philippines is a program under the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network launched in 2012 to advance global expertise on the Sustainable Development Goals. They will receive a 10,000-euro prize as one of the winners from the Asia-Pacific Region.

The foundation will announce the global winner chosen from the short-listed entries in Asia-Pacific, The Americas, Africa, Europe and The Middle East at the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The winning foundation will get a 50,000-euro prize to fund its program and support from Schneider Electric Foundation and Ashoka.

The 2024 “Youth Innovation for a Sustainable Future” other winners in Asia-Pacific are:

The Women’s Foundation (Hong Kong), which seeks to improve the lives of women and girls by challenging gender stereotypes, increasing the number of women in leadership roles, and empowering women in poverty; Yayasan Solar Chapter (Indonesia), which empowers remote communities through education and development initiatives, building resilience to climate challenges, one step at a time; Sambhav Foundation (India), which seeks to address critical social issues such as unemployment, lack of quality education, inadequate healthcare, and the need for sustainable community development through targeted programs and impactful interventions; and Connecting Dreams (India), which empowers youth to drive entrepreneurial actions that enhance livelihoods in sustainable ways, economically, socially, and environmentally.

The campaign continues in South and North America this year after successful editions in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.