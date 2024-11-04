A first-of-its-kind TEDx event is set to take place in the Philippines. TEDxUP Visayas (TEDxUPV) Women: Anchored in Tech will feature a lineup of influential speakers from various industries, sharing their insights and experiences on Nov. 15 at The Theatre at Solaire, Entertainment City, Aseana Ave., Parañaque.

The event marks the first TEDx conference in the region with a dedicated focus on technology and its impact across various sectors.

The theme “Anchored in Tech” aims to spotlight the importance of forward-thinking leadership and the role of technology in shaping society’s future through thought-provoking talks and discussions.

TEDxUPV Women will bring together 26 prominent speakers from diverse industries, each poised to share insights on resilience, innovation, and growth in an era of rapid technological advancement. The event is structured around three core themes — Lifestyle, Leadership, and Legacy — each led by notable industry leaders, influencers, and innovators.

Headlining speakers include Jade Bonacolta, Head of North America Marketing at Google and LinkedIn influencer with over 370,000 followers, known for her platform The Quiet Rich; Nikki Huang, a writer and content creator known for her unique insights into media and society; Lotis Ramin, country manager at AstraZeneca, with extensive experience in healthcare and pharmaceutical leadership; Belle Rodolfo, a beauty editor and digital content creator in the fashion and lifestyle industries; Dr. Fabi Carino, a HR professional celebrated for her contributions to organizational development; and Anda Nicolas, the CMO of Rising Tigers who will talk about the rising leaders in the region.

In the Lifestyle track, attendees will hear from leaders like Andrea del Rosario, co-founder of the Philippines’ Top 30 Leaders on LinkedIn, and Sydney Lai, head of developer advocacy at Gaia and CTO at EVM Capital, among others. This segment will explore the intersection of personal growth and technological progress, focusing on how tech influences modern lifestyles.

The Leadership segment will feature Mara Schulze, co-founder and managing director of PINO Studio; Susan Blanchet, CEO and founder of Origen Air; and Chezka Gonzales, founding vice-president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines. These speakers will address the challenges and opportunities of leading in a digital age.

In Legacy, speakers such as Nandini Singh, political activist; and Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals, will discuss the lasting impact of technological and social leadership on future generations.

Tickets are now available for reservations, with early-bird discounts available at lu.ma/v7pnv8bf. Learn more about the event at www.manilatedx.com.