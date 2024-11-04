Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world’s first and biggest Web3 gaming guild, has given a preview of what to expect in this year’s YGG Play Summit 2024 at a press conference held in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The play summit is an avenue for gamers and developers around the world to explore the newest developments in blockchain gaming, interact with the leading figures of the industry, and learn tips from pro Web3 gamers.

“The Philippines is known as the beating heart of Web3 games and the YGG Play Summit is the biggest Web3 gaming event, bringing together game founders, developers, creators, and players; and we’re very, very proud of that. We are expecting over 10,000 people over a full week at the YGG Play Summit,” YGG Pilipinas Country Head Mench Dizon said.

One of the more notable events in this year’s YGG Play Summit will be “Industry Day,” a conference with more than 50 Web3 builders and thought leaders. Notable speakers include YGG Co-Founders Gabby Dizon and Beryl Li, Head of Base Jesse Pollak, Wildcard (and previously, Words With Friends) Co-Founder Paul Bettner, and Pixels Co-Founder Luke Barwikowski with CMO Heidi Christine.

As announced earlier this year, an e-sports tournament in collaboration with Parallel Trading Card Game will also take place at the summit with 16 of the world’s best Parallel players battling it out for a cash prize of $100,000.

Finalists from a two-division Game Jam hackathon organized by Web3 Metaversity will be presenting their ideas on modding, social games, digital assets, and on-chain game logic during the summit as well. The event will have a P500,000 prize pool distributed among winners.

Other competitive events are for the games Arena of Faith (AOF), Anichess, and Indus, each with a $10,000 prize pool, and a cosplay competition with a P130,000 prize pool.

Red carpet events are also lined up throughout the summit including the prestigious GAM3 Awards ceremony which will be held in the Philippines and in-person for the first time as well as the invite-only red carpet premiere of the Metaverse Filipino Worker 5-part video series at the SM Aura Premier Cinema.

The YGG Play Summit 2024 will be held on Nov. 19-23, at the SMX Convention, SM Aura BGC Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Tickets for the event are available at the YGG Play Summit website, with an early bird discount running until Nov. 1. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz