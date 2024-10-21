The Future Frontiers AI Ideathon, held last Oct. 12 at KMC, The Podium West Tower, ignited innovation as six teams presented groundbreaking AI-powered solutions to real-world challenges.

Co-presented by DashoContent and Web3PH (Openverse) and co-organized by Young Founders Summit (YFS), GEN AI Philippines, Third Team Media, and DashoWork, the event brought together over 18 students, developers, and professionals. Selected from a pool of 40 applications across 15 schools in the Philippines, the participants showcased the nation’s increasing interest in AI innovation.

During mentoring sessions and flash talks, event chairman and host David Alfonso Castro demonstrated how AI can accelerate idea development, while Fleire Castro of DashoContent emphasized understanding tech users beyond the technology itself. Armielyn Obinguar of GEN AI Philippines discussed AI safety in demystifying large language models.

The judging panel — comprising Dominic Ligot of Cirrolytix, Shad de la Cruz of Symph, and Fleire Castro of DashoContent — evaluated the projects based on innovation, feasibility, and impact. Teams pitched their AI solutions in a dynamic and competitive environment.

Team Hacktivators — composed of Andrea Faith Alimorong, Rhenz Nathaniel Fernandez, and Joshua Jarabejo — won first place with AlgoQuest, an augmented reality game designed to teach AI concepts through interactive learning.

The second place went to Team Alagad ni Arjohn with Elara, an AI mental health companion providing accessible support. The team is comprised of Adrian Azures, Adrian Paul Sande, and Vinceric Baron Ocasiones.

Team AI Caramba won third place. The team, which includes Jand Patrick Antonio, Kevin Zander Lim, and Ashley Mikaela Melendres, built an AI-powered agricultural drone solution improving farming efficiency.

With six teams showcasing innovative projects, the AI Ideathon achieved its goal of advancing AI literacy and encouraging creative solutions. The organizers received over 40 applications from students across 15 schools.

Building on this success, DashoContent and its co-organizers plan to host future community events to empower young Filipinos with essential AI knowledge and skills.

“We’ve always supported career-shifters and young Gen Z innovators,” said Fleire Castro, founder and CEO of DashoContent. “We’re looking to organize more community events like these and promote AI literacy. The enthusiasm we’ve seen at the Ideathon demonstrates the bright future of AI in the Philippines.”