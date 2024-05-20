Buckle your seatbelts for a thrilling duel in cuisine, tactics, and sales, as MORF, a student-led media agency from the University of Santo Tomas (UST), proudly presents their new game-reality show, Battle of The Hustle.

Now the agency’s second show, Battle of The Hustle features selected teams from UST’s College of Tourism and Hospitality Management as they launch their own food businesses to compete with one another.

Granted a starting budget of P5,000 pesos, participating teams are given the creative freedom to devise their own strategies and tactics to earn and sell as much as they can. Thus, they will be judged for their performance in managing their resources as they execute their cuisine theme, get customer feedback, and achieve high sales over a limited time period.

Moreover, viewers will also get a glimpse of the challenges that happen behind-the-scenes of a business in action. Of course as students, one would have to juggle the demands of their academics, all while innovating the next mouthwatering menu.

The show premiered on UST Tiger TV last May 15, which can be viewed on-demand on https://fb.watch/s6Aqvjtqip/.