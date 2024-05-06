Showcasing innovation, creativity and intellectual property, De La Salle University (DLSU) hosted the 11th DLSU Innovation and Technology (DITECH) Fair last April 3-5 at the Henry Sy, Sr. Hall.

This year’s theme, “Catalyst for Change: Innovation and Intellectual Property for the Advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” emphasized the crucial role of innovation and intellectual property in achieving sustainable development.

DITECH 2024 featured keynote addresses, plenary and panel discussions; an exhibit showcasing Lasallian innovation and creativity; collaboration opportunities with industry experts and innovators; and the YGNITE SDGs Innovation Pitching Contest, where participants proposed ideas aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering the keynote message was Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines Director-General Atty. Rowel Barba, who talked about “Beyond Boundaries: Charting the Philippines’ Path to Progress through Innovation, Creativity, Intellectual Property, and Technology Transfer.”

Melvin Jeffrey Chan, PLDT vice-president and head of Innovations, Business Development, Consulting and Presales, talked about “Call to Animo: Supporting Progress through Lasallian Ingenuity” in response to the keynote speaker.

The first panel discussion centered on the topic “Innovate to Elevate: Building Solutions through Industrial Property for Accelerated Progress in SDGs.” Discussants included Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Dr. Rafaelita M. Aldaba; DTI Digital Philippines and E-Commerce Lead Mary Jean Pacheco; National Economic and Development Authority National Innovation Council Executive Director Diane Gail Maharjan; award-winning inventor and founder of Pili Seal, Engr. Mark Kennedy Bantugon; Ideaspace/QBO Innovation Hub Executive Director Jay Fajardo; DLSU Vice-President for Research and Innovation Dr. Raymond Tan; and Accenture Business Architecture Manager Jay-Vee Bonsol.

For the second panel discussion, the topic was about “Crafting Progress: Copyright, Creative Arts, and Sustainable Innovation.” Participants included Rep. Juan Carlos Atayde, member of the Special Committee on Creative Industries; Modern Ilongga owner Maggerose Corrado; Performer’s Rights Society of the Philippines BOT member Mitch Valdez; NSCBB, DESA/DSDGNational Consultant Joel Santos; Atty. Emerson Cuyo, Director IV, Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights of IPO Philippines; and founder/chief greenovator of Everything Green Trading and Consulting, Camille Duque Albarracin.