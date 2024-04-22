La French Tech Manila invites aspiring entrepreneurs and established startups to an evening exploring the intricacies of the startup fund-raising journey.

On its Facebook page, La French Tech Manila announced that it will hold a panel discussion themed “Navigating the Startup Fundraising Journey” on April 25, 6:30 p.m. at Seltsam in Legazpi Village, Makati City.

The panel will consist of seasoned veterans in the startup ecosystem who will share their invaluable insights, strategies, and firsthand experiences to guide you through the maze of fund raising.

The speakers include Frederic Levy, chief executive officer (CEO) of social commerce platform TOKIi; Carl Garcia, vice-president of Rocket Equities; Joseph de Leon, founding member of the Manila Angel Investors Network; and Priya Thachadi, founder of Unlock Impact and CEO of Villgro Philippines. The discussion will be moderated by Amanda Cua, CEO of content and community platform BackScoop.

Aside from the discussions, the event will also open networking opportunities to connect attendees with like-minded individuals, industry experts, and potential investors.

This event is co-presented by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, iScale Solutions, Inc, and Proseso Consulting.

Those who want to attend may secure their spot by registering at https://lu.ma/event-startup-fundraising.