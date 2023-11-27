The Quezon City government has formally introduced the six finalists from its second cohort under its StartUp QC program.

After going through a rigorous selection and screening process, Eco-Uling by Project Lily, Forent, Hibla PH, Kippap Learning, Likhaan, and Zaxxun’s Boxmatic were selected from a significant number of applicants.

The finalists represent a diverse set of industries from e-commerce, sustainable products to digital platforms.

Eco-Uling by Project Lily produces eco-friendly charcoal briquettes from coconut waste, while Forent is a peer-to-peer car rental platform.

Hibla PH bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern technology through immersive and interactive product visualization, personalization, and customization features of locally-made woven garments.

Kippap Learning, meanwhile, is a unique e-learning platform that combines top-notch lecture videos, personalized mentorship, and a gamified learning management system.

Likhaan is an online platform and social commerce app connecting a diverse range of Filipino creators.

Lastly, Zaxxun’s Boxmatic automated lockers provide micro and small businesses with more cost-effective storage and logistic solutions.

“Our startup initiative aims to create new jobs and opportunities, stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit, promote innovation, and strengthen the startup ecosystem in Quezon City,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

“This is the kind of business environment we want to foster in the city. With the special focus of these startup finalists towards sustainability and social impact, they also support our commitment to deliver on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

The six finalists are proceeding to the coaching and mentoring phase of the program, which covers a wide range of business and technical training through linkages with the startup community.

This strategic collaboration has provided startups in Quezon City with a comprehensive ecosystem of support composed of members of the government, academe and private sector, thus equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to hone their business models and positioning them towards long-term success.

Ms. Belmonte stressed the significance of a city being both innovative and supportive of businesses, stating that local governments should create an inclusive environment that promotes growth and progress for all types of businesses.

“With funding, mentorship, learning sessions, incentives, and business assistance from the local government, StartUp QC seeks to establish a city with a robust entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem involving the academe and private sector located in the metropolis,” she added.

StartUp QC Program partners include the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Trade and Industry, Quezon City University, Ateneo De Manila University, Miriam College, Thames International, Technological Institute of the Philippines, and the University of the Philippines Diliman, along with StartUp Village and Launchgarage.