Guided by its mission to provide Filipinos with logical, factual, and insightful Web3 education, Filipino-led edutech firm Bitskwela brings back the Bull or Bear Web3 debates where thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and artists will convene to discuss complex issues about the disruptive technology.

“The key to Web3 mass adoption is education, and Bitskwela has always been keen on working with key operator leaders and decision-makers in the space to forward education. Through Bull or Bear, we’re able to provide level-headed education on pivotal Web3 topics,” said Jiro Reyes, chief executive officer of Bitskwela.

It’s upcoming debate in the series will tackle the so-called art on blockchain or non-fungible tokens (NFT), which has been a hot topic in the Web3 realm. To give light on controversies swirling around the traditional and NFTs, Bitskwela will hold “Brushes and Pixels: A Debate on NFTs and Fine Arts” on June 16 at the Imahica Art Gallery, Mandaluyong City.

Among the debaters is Brian Poe Llamanzares, co-founder of Artifract.io, a platform that democratizes Fine Arts ownership by fractionalizing them as NFTs.

A prominent figure in the Philippine art scene, Ian Fulgar, founder of Imahica Art Gallery and principal for Fulgar Architects, is expected to bring a unique perspective to the table and shed light on the evolving landscape of digital art.

Rising Filipino illustrator Marso Ya from community-driven groups Crypto Art PH and LevelArtGuild; serial entrepreneur, content creator, and cryptocurrency investor Chris Tan; and Jeffrey Bondoc, founder of the Filipino group of Bored Ape and Mutant Ape holders from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection or BAYCkada, will also be in attendance to share their insights on complex issues about so-called crypto or blockchain arts.

Mr. Reyes said the event aims to foster a dialogue on the future of art through NFTs and traditional art.

“In this debate, we’ll see leaders from both industries share their thoughts on what the future of art, both in the physical world and the internet will be,” he said.

More recently, Bitskwela kick-started its debate series on its Twitter Space last June 9 with “The Limits of DYOR: A Debate on Web3 Influencers and Promotions.” YGG Country Manager Luis Buenaventura, Bitcoin firm Pouch.ph CEO Ethan Rose, Suzuverse PH and Web3 games influencer Em “Kaisaya” Dangla, Web3 content creator MJ Aguilar, and Favx Capital and Cryptoverse Academy CEO Marvin Favis presented their views on the dynamics between influencers and the “Do Your Own Research” or DYOR mantra in the Web3 realm.

“As Web3 revolutionizes sectors with its focus on decentralization, privacy, and user control, influencers are becoming pivotal voices that offer insights into its myriad applications. Meanwhile, the DYOR principle encourages independent research before making decisions in the digital space,” said JC Macalintal, chief marketing officer of Bitskwela.

The said debates are the official kickoff to Bitskwela’s “Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate 2023” Cebu edition, which will be held at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City on July 15.

Co-presented by GCash and Blockceler8, the Bull or Bear Cebu edition is backed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Go Digital Pilipinas, Ayala Malls, Philippine Airlines, Likha NFT platform, and Likhaan. Other key partners include Web3 firms Tekkon and Hive, and crypto exchange and copy trading platform Bitget.

To reserve a seat for the onsite debates, interested audience can secure their tickets at www.bitskwela.com/bull-or-bear.