Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.’s flagship program for tech startups and community enterprises is once again opening its doors for emerging businesses looking for mentorship and funding opportunities this year.

Announced on Pilipinas Shell’s Facebook page and official website, Shell LiveWIRE is calling for tech startups and community enterprises falling under the areas of Energy, Environment & Circular Economy, and Local Prosperity.

As stated on the company’s website, the Energy area covers enterprises providing disruptive innovations within access, distribution, optimization of energy, and cleaner energy solutions.

The Environment & Circular Economy area, meanwhile, covers enterprises that help shift the world to a circular economy such as sustainable packaging, food waste, upcycling, or waste reduction.

Falling under the Local Prosperity area, on the other hand, are enterprises that help power human progress and deliver positive social change and/or economic growth such as access to finance and education, job creation, health and safety, diversity, and inclusion.

Startups and enterprises that will apply for Shell LiveWIRE should have a working Minimum Viable Product (MVP) at the application date of the competition; should have at least one full-time Filipino founder; should have Filipino majority ownership; and should not have previously received more than US$100,000 of total external funding.

For this year, the program will select 11 teams, consisting of three tech startups, six community enterprises, and two Shell Sponsor’s A-list — all of which will get access to mentorship from industry experts to scale their company.

Moreover, tech startups will get financial support through product development and monthly allowance, plus a chance to win P1,000,000. Community enterprises, on the other hand, will receive a P100,000 grant after the program.

These select participants also get a chance to be integrated into the Shell Value Chain.

As TechShake Asia’s IGNITE PH posted on its Facebook page back in April, applications for Shell LiveWIRE are open until June 5.

Interested enterprises may register by going to shell.com.ph/LiveWIRE.

Since its launch in the country three years ago, Shell LiveWIRE has been supporting startups and community enterprises with impactful ideas that help improve the livelihood of people in their community and boost the local economy. It has helped more than 3,600 innovators and business owners, equipped more than 30 tech startups and community enterprises, and created more than 400 local jobs. About 12 Shell LiveWIRE participating companies have also entered Pilipinas Shell’s supply chain as contractors, vendors and suppliers.