Employment verification solution Smile API announced the launch of its automated employee background check solution, Smile Checks, which is designed to help companies make more informed hiring decisions through an automated background check solution.

When done manually, background checking can be time-consuming, resource-intensive, and unreliable. Smile’s background check solution automates the process, providing real-time information, and offering a more comprehensive and accurate picture of a candidate’s employment history. By providing a more accurate picture of a candidate’s background and work history, companies can reduce the risk of bad hires and identify potential red flags or inconsistencies in a candidate’s work history.

Smile Checks include identity/background checks, criminal history checks, employment history, professional credentials, and more. It collects various data about the candidate from authoritative sources, including government systems and employment documents, with the candidate’s consent to provide companies with the most comprehensive information possible.

“Making informed hiring decisions is critical to the success of any company, and we’re excited to offer our automated employee background check solution to help our clients achieve that,” said Jerome Eger, CEO of Smile API. “Our background check solution will provide companies a more efficient and reliable way for companies to verify the employment history of job candidates, and we’re confident that our clients will see significant benefits from using our solution.”

To celebrate the launch of Smile Checks, Smile API is offering one complimentary background check for companies. They can email Smile API at info@getsmileapi.com to get the offer.

Smile API recently won as first runner-up at Impact ’23, an eight-week startup accelerator challenge powered by Sprout Solutions and Kaya Founders.