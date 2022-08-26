SHOPEE’s Sept. 9 sale will offer shopping deals, vouchers, games, and a chance to support community-building projects.

The 9.9 Super Shopping Day marks the start of the year-end shopping season.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the busiest sale season of the year with our users, sellers, and communities from all over the Philippines,” said Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, in a statement. “We aim to be a platform that harnesses the power of technology to help all of our stakeholders and the community — whether it’s through our impactful CSR initiatives or exciting double day sales.”

Barangay Shopee, a new initiative under the Shopee Bayanihan program, allows users to win a sponsored community project for their barangay — examples include the construction of a basketball court, the renovation of a multi-purpose hall, or the provision of public school supplies.

Shopee users can nominate their barangay by posting video entries on Facebook and submitting the link via the app.

Meanwhile, deals and upsized brand promos will include free shipping with no minimum spend and P1 deals.

Brands offering discounts include INSPI, Garnier, Dreame, Sabbat, OPPO, GameXtreme, Huawei, Colgate-Palmolive, Crocs PH, Uni-Care, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Philippines, Pedigree and Whiskas, Belo Essentials, P&G Beauty, Unilever, Ace Hardware, Adidas, Xiaomi, POCO, Bosch, Chef’s Classics, Enfagrow, and Lactum.

Users who purchase on the app can play a game for a chance to win up to P1 million.

For more information, visit the 9.9 Super Shopping Day page and the Barangay Shopee page on the app. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

SIDEBAR | Filipinos shop more after office hours

Filipino consumers are more likely to buy online outside typical working hours, specifically from 7 p.m. onwards, with transactions peaking at 9 p.m., according to The State of Online Shoppers in the Philippines 2021/22 – Part 2 conducted by Southeast Asian e-commerce meta-search website iPrice.

This is in contrast with the platform’s 2016/17 edition of the report, where most Filipinos made online purchases during work hours. Midnight shopping was also found to be nearly three times higher in the recent study as compared to four years ago.

Sunday is also the peak shopping day for Filipino consumers, unlike in 2016/17 when that was the day with the lowest number of transactions.

“Our hypothesis is the shift toward mobile e-commerce has driven these changes in online buying patterns,” iPrice said in its latest report.

“The rapid roll-out of mobile broadband and affordable mobile devices; the optimization of e-commerce websites for mobile browsers and the investment in marketing campaigns by online retailers to encourage purchases via mobile has led to Philippine consumers putting more trust in mobile shopping platforms,” it explained.

However, despite the increase in comfort using mobile devices that allow purchases from anytime anywhere, iPrice found that Filipinos prefer to buy expensive items via desktop, with the average basket size being 86% higher for desktop purchases.

The meta-search platform concluded that expensive items require a search for more information prior to making a purchase, easier done through a desktop’s larger screen.

iPrice’s report is based on data from 125 million users on iPrice Group’s e-commerce across websites across six key SEA markets including the Philippines. Data was collected from January 2021 to April 2022. — Brontë H. Lacsamana