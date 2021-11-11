A RESOLUTION was filed at the House of Representatives urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to start holding debates before the end of the year for top national positions to give voters more time to know their candidates’ qualifications and platforms.

House Resolution 2346, filed on Thursday by seven lawmakers led by Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter S. Cayetano, suggests that Comelec hold at least five debates from Dec. 2021 to April 2022 with all presidential candidates.

It also proposes for the poll body to hold at least 15 weekly debates where two presidential candidates will be invited in each discussion.

“Debates will further serve as basis for accountability of elected officials and allow a safer way of information dissemination during this pandemic,” according to the resolution.

Comelec Spokesperson James B. Jimenez said last month that three face-to-face debates will be held for both presidential and vice-presidential candidates. — Russell Louis C. Ku