SMART Communications, Inc., the wireless arm of PLDT, Inc., had the highest speed score among top mobile operators in the Philippines during the third quarter (Q3), latest data from Ookla showed.

Ookla is the network testing and analysis company behind Speedtest, which ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

Speedtest results for the third quarter showed that Smart was the fastest mobile operator among top providers in the country with a score of 59.71 on modern chipsets.

Globe Telecom, Inc.’s speed score was 28.38 while the new telco player, DITO Telecommunity Corp., had a score of 25.34.

In terms of the fifth-generation (5G) connection, Smart had the fastest median download speed at 217.03 megabits per second (Mbps), followed by Globe at 114.12 Mbps.

Speedtest data also showed that Caloocan City had the fastest median mobile download speed among the country’s most populous cities at 22.05 Mbps, followed by Quezon City (20.93 Mbps), Manila (18.80 Mbps), Cebu City (15.09 Mbps), and Davao City (14.23 Mbps).

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Arjay L. Balinbin