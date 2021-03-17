Shredded plastic on canvas

SOME artists use discarded pieces of wood, metal, or steel to create their art. Gilbert Calderon Angeles uses single-use plastic to create his abstract paintings.

Mr. Angeles’ exhibit, “Of Art and Wine: New Earth, New Life, New Hope,” opened on Mar. 4 at the Conrad Manila’s Gallery C. The exhibit consists of 28 pieces created in his studio in Bulacan. The canvases range from autumn-like, to iridescent, to bursts of rainbow colors.

Mr. Angeles graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Santo Tomas. He then merged his passion for the arts with his advocacy of environmental sustainability — he is the founder of Green Artz, an organization which promotes awareness on sustainability through art.

In collaboration with Green Artz, Mr. Angeles recovers old paint, construction demolition waste such as wooden partitions and plyboards. The wooden boards are his canvases. He paints with shredded single-use sachets and left-over acrylic which he calls “eco-paint.”

During the exhibit opening, a short class was conducted at the venue and via Zoom. Mr. Angeles told participants that the shredded plastics “add texture to your work.” Working on his own piece, he first spread white paste on the board before scattering the shredded plastic on top. Then, acrylic paint was added. He noted that it is best to not overthink which color to use and just go with the color of one’s current mood.

Mr. Angeles referred to his method as a way of upcycling, and said that this was different from found art which uses ordinary objects such as wood, shells, fabric, and metal. “Found art is dependent on the shape and structure of the waste product,” he said, while the plastic waste he uses is not limited to a specific shape and size as it can be shredded.

“By creating these art pieces, we are creating a conversation that we are so dependent on single use plastics. [The] linear economy is a thing of the past. So by using these materials, we are promoting the circular economy — from waste it becomes a solution.” Mr. Angeles said in a video. “The amount put in these art pieces is insignificant but the impact is great.”

“Of Art and Wine: New Earth, New Life, New Hope” is open to the public until May 9. For inquiries on the artworks, call 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman