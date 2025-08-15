Local researchers and inventors who are seeking funding and protection for their intellectual property can get assistance from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), an official said.

Caezar Angelito E. Arceo, chief science research specialist of the DOST-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI), told BusinessWorld that the agency has various programs to help Filipino inventors and researchers in their journey from research and development to commercialization.

“Even if they have no intention yet to market or commercialize, as long as they already have a working prototype or a concept that is novel and patentable, we will support them,” Mr. Arceo said in both mixed English and Tagalog during a field site visit in Albay on Thursday.

For researchers and inventors seeking to improve their concepts, DOST has various research councils that can help them, Mr. Arceo said. Some of these include the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD).

They can also go to innovation hubs (i-hubs) located across the country, which serve as dedicated spaces for innovation and startups. In the Bicol Region, i-hubs can be found in all six provinces.

On concerns over funding and intellectual property protection, Mr. Arceo said that TAPII is a dedicated arm of the DOST for these natters. The institute also ensures that researchers and innovators can bridge their work to the market.

“We provide financial assistance — we directly give the money to the grantee. We also offer technical assistance; if there are gaps, we accommodate their concerns and also help link them to the right persons,” Mr. Arceo said.

Johnny B. Bañez, a 30-year old inventor of the motorized multi-purpose machine for grating and shredding, has received support from DOST-TAPII through funding and by securing a utility model patent.

“Napaka-importante ng tulong ng DOST dahil may funds sila at may tao sila na handang tumulong sa mga ideas na pwedeng gawin [The help of DOST is very important because they have funds and people who are willing to support ideas that can be developed],” Mr. Bañez told BusinessWorld.

Mr. Arceo said researchers and innovators should not hesitate to approach the DOST if they have novel discoveries, as the agency can help develop and protect their works and eventually bridge them for the benefit of the public. – Edg Adrian A. Eva