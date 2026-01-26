By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

PROPERTY DEVELOPERS are targeting regional growth areas and pacing the rollout of horizontal residential projects this year, amid economic uncertainties and cautious buyer sentiment.

“We expect the horizontal segment to perform better, supported by steady end-user demand and a preference for larger living spaces,” SM Prime Holdings, Inc. President Jeffrey C. Lim said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

He added that demand for horizontal developments outside Metro Manila remains steady, supported by continued growth in overseas Filipino workers’ remittances, low inflation, and buyers’ increasing preference for larger homes.

Federal Land, Inc. President Jose Mari H. Banzon said the horizontal market remains a “safe investment,” but noted that external factors such as political concerns and geopolitical tensions could affect market sentiment.

“The current political and geopolitical noise have distracted the market from the fundamental soundness of horizontal residential investments,” he said in a Viber message.

Mr. Lim described SM Prime’s outlook for the horizontal residential segment as “cautiously optimistic,” citing potential risks from slower economic growth and weaker buyer confidence.

“As a result, we will remain selective in our 2026 project launches, focusing on locations where our developments have a clear market advantage and sound demand fundamentals,” he said.

The developer is also keeping its development phasing flexible depending on demand conditions while enhancing design and infrastructure to appeal to buyers.

Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. (PDO), known for its ‘live-work-play-learn’ communities, said more families and first-time buyers are seeking township-style living.

“PDO has a positive outlook for the horizontal residential sector in 2026, especially in regional growth corridors,” PDO President and Chief Operating Officer Prim B. Nolido said in an e-mail.

The company expects strong demand for horizontal residential projects in areas with robust economic growth, such as Batangas, Pampanga, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

Mr. Nolido added that the segment could face challenges from rising construction and material costs, as well as competition from affordable housing.

For this year, SM Prime is set to launch a premium residential development within the Susana Heights village in Muntinlupa City and continue its Symphony Homes rollout in Pampanga.

Meanwhile, Federal Land plans to launch another residential subdivision in Biñan, Laguna, and General Trias, Cavite.

“We will also launch residential condominiums to replenish the depleting inventory of our successful projects in Pasig and Bonifacio Global City, catering to the high-end and luxury markets,” Mr. Banzon said.