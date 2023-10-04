A BILL seeking to exempt medicines for mental health conditions from value-added tax (VAT) has been filed before the House of Representatives.

“This bill aims to improve, remove the burden and makes prescribed mental health medicines more accessible to those who need it,” Party-list Rep. Alfred C. delos Santos said in the explanatory note for House Bill No. 9156.

The proposed law mandates the Department of Health (DoH) to issue a list of approved drugs and medicines for mental health conditions with VAT exemptions. It also seeks to amend the National Internal Revenue Code.

“Mental health conditions affect both the rich and the poor, and the poor are less capable of addressing this concern due to financial constraints,” Mr. Delos Santos said.

Also on Wednesday, the Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA) called on local government units (LGUs) to pass their own mental health ordinances to offer relief to those who live with the condition.

“Mental health ordinances will complement the Philippine Mental Health Law and localize response to prevent suicide, boost diagnosis and treatment of persons with mental health needs, and combat stigma,” PMHA National Executive Director Dr. Carolina Uno-Rayco said in a statement.

Despite its enactment in 2018, Republic Act No. 11036, the Mental Health Act, has “seen challenges in implementation due to lack of funding, infrastructure, and licensed mental health professionals.”

The World Health Organization has reported a deficiency of psychiatric professionals in the Philippines, with just 548 psychiatrists available for every 100,000 individuals, and only 133 psychologists for the same population size.

The Education department in February reported that 404 students took their own lives during the academic year 2021 to 2022 while 2,147 attempted suicide, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor to students’ declining mental health. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz