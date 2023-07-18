PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. should improve job quality, think tank IBON Foundation said on Tuesday.

“Of the 1.7 million jobs created since Marcos became president in June 2022, 1.4 million of those are part-time jobs,” IBON Executive Director Jose Enrique A. Africa told a forum.

The Philippines’ unemployment rate eased to 4.3% in May as more Filipinos found jobs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

Unemployed Filipinos fell by 89,000 to 2.17 million from month earlier, and by 760,000 from a year ago.

Mr. Africa said the government has failed to solve the country’s biggest problems in its first year, including spiraling prices, poor job quality and low farm output.

“[If the government] does not address the country’s biggest issues, we will go back to the same problems every year,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz