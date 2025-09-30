ROBINSONS HOTELS and Resorts (RHR), the hospitality arm of Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), expects up to 15% growth in the average daily rate (ADR) of its rebranded Go Plus Hotels in Mandaluyong and Bacolod.

“In various emerging markets in Philippines, the guests are seeking enhanced amenities while still at a smart price point. This has been our inspiration to upgrade and renovate our hotels in Mandaluyong and Bacolod, to Go Plus,” Barun Jolly, RLC vice-president and RHR business unit general manager, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

“The focus of the rebranding is to uplift the ADRs of these hotels and we are seeing 10% to 15% rate growth in its Go Plus properties,” he said.

ADR, a key metric in the hospitality industry, measures the average rental income earned by a hotel from each paid and occupied room daily.

Last week, RHR announced the rebranding of Go Hotels in Bacolod to Go Hotels Plus Bacolod. First opened in 2012, the upgraded property features 105 rooms, modern amenities, and signature local delicacies.

It also has a function room that can accommodate up to 50 guests, catering to business meetings, corporate functions, and intimate celebrations.

The upgraded hotel lobby highlights Bacolod’s signature maskaras, while the R Coffee Cart serves drinks made exclusively for RHR.

Other amenities include 100% cotton linens, chiropractic and hypoallergenic pillows, complimentary Wi-Fi in all rooms, in-room safety deposit boxes, and a newly installed door alarm system. It also has upgraded flooring to reduce noise.

The hotel offers access to key locations in the province, such as Robinsons Place Bacolod, major transport hubs, and tourist destinations like The Ruins, The Negros Museum, and Lakawon Island.

Guests who book until Sept. 30 are entitled to special introductory rates starting at P1,500 (room only) for superior rooms, lower than the standard rate of P3,019.

Across its Go Hotels properties, RLC is targeting value-conscious travelers seeking clean and safe hotel rooms, Mr. Jolly said, noting that most of its guests are Filipinos aged 20 to 35 years old.

The Go Hotels Plus brand was introduced in 2022 as a response to the economy and leisure sectors’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its launch, RHR has opened Go Hotels Plus properties in Tuguegarao and Mandaluyong.

The company reported a 9% increase in its first-half revenues on the back of a strong performance across its brands, which include Summit Hotels & Resorts, Grand Summit Hotels, FILI, and NUSTAR.

RHR has a portfolio of over 4,000 room keys across 27 hotels. Other properties in its portfolio include The Westin Manila, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Holiday Inn Manila Galleria, and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz