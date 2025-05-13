ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) has officially opened NUSTAR Hotel in Cebu, marking the latest addition to its Robinsons Hotels and Resorts portfolio as part of efforts to enhance the Philippines’ presence in the global hospitality market.

In a statement, RLC described the hotel as a blend of business vision and cultural pride, designed to bolster Cebu’s appeal while reinforcing the country’s position on the international hospitality map.

NUSTAR Hotel is RLC’s second major hospitality development within the NUSTAR Integrated Resort in Cebu City.

The hotel features 223 guestrooms and suites, ranging in size from 52 square meters (sq.m.) to 225 sq.m., with room rates starting at P17,000.

The hotel’s opening aligns with RLC’s goal to promote Cebu as a premier travel destination, according to RLC President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio.

Cebu recorded approximately 5.1 million tourist arrivals in 2024, representing 68% of the 7.5 million visitors in Central Visayas.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco noted the hotel’s role in reinforcing Cebu’s status as a top global tourism destination, citing the region’s marine sanctuaries, cultural heritage, and historic towns.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a five-star integrated resort developed by Universal Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (UHRI), includes the newly opened hotel. UHRI, a privately owned company under the Gokongwei group, is the estate owner and operator of NUSTAR in Cebu, with RLC partnering in hotel and mall management operations.

On May 9, RLC’s stock price declined by 0.83%, or 10 centavos, to close at P12.12. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz