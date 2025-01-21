Damosa’s Bridgeport Park condo seen completed by 2028

1 of 2

DAVAO-based property developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) expects to complete the construction of its Bridgeport Park condominium by 2028, according to its chief executive officer (CEO).

“For Bridgeport Park, which is our condo project there, there are four buildings, with a total value of about P2.3 billion,” Damosa President and CEO Ricardo F. Lagdameo said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“We launched that two years ago, and it is currently under construction. We’ve sold out probably close to 85% of that project already,” he added.

The project is within Bridgeport, a 13-hectare mixed-use development inspired by the architectural style of the United States East Coast area.

It is located in Barangay Caliclic, Samal Island, Davao del Sur, offering scenic views of the Davao Gulf and Mount Apo.

The first tower within Bridgeport Park, Azure, will be completed by April this year, with the turnover of units on track by the second quarter.

The second tower, called Sapphire, is targeted for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, the third (Royal) and fourth (Navy) towers will be finished by early 2027 and 2028, respectively.

As of Dec. 31, DLI has sold 228 out of the 274 target units within Bridgeport Park. The average price of a unit is around P200,000 per square meter (sq.m.).

Main doors in all Bridgeport Park units will have a smart lock that allows owners to enter via RFID key tag, passcode, or through their mobile app, according to the company.

Road networks within Bridgeport Park have been “substantially completed,” and all underground utilities are fully installed, the company noted.

The construction of its hiking path and sewage treatment plant is underway, while the clubhouse is likely to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Also near Bridgeport Park is about 18,000 sq.m. of open space for road networks, parks, green spaces, and exclusive amenities.

Bridgeport is also home to a gated subdivision called the Harborview Estates, a lighthouse, and a marina managed by the Davao Boat and Leisure Club.

The development also features a 1,200 sq.m. exclusive events place called The Shipyard, which can cater to up to 500 guests. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz