REAL ESTATE developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) hopes to attract agribusiness companies for its 14 hectares (has) of available land at the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) in Panabo City, aiming to boost agricultural development and economic growth in Davao del Norte, the company’s president said.

“There’s been significant progress in terms of the development of the industrial park,” Damosa Land, Inc. President Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said during a press conference last week.

“What we are seeing here in AIE is that it’s really a growing community already,” he added.

The AIE is a 63-ha special economic zone accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), including PEZA’s newly proclaimed 6.35 has of land.

“We have 14 hectares available for new factories,” Mr. Lagdameo said. “We were able to add close to seven hectares of additional land in AIE, which is why our total now is 63 hectares.”

“Hopefully, we can continue to grow that number. As long as the demand is there, we will continue to grow that. Any additional land that we acquire or use, especially for export products, needs proclamation by PEZA,” he added.

Currently, AIE houses 22 diverse locators representing six countries, with manufacturers from solar panels, packaging, modular cabinets, and cold storage.

The AIE, which generated 1,500 jobs, caters to industries such as agro-processing, packaging, warehousing storage, and manufacturing of construction materials, according to the company.

Construction of the 11,798-pallet capacity cold storage under GMAC is ongoing, with completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, HEAD Sports’ factory was recently completed. — Maya M. Padillo