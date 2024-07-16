BUILDHUB PH, an online marketplace focused on construction, expects that 70% of its growth will come from the Visayas market, its top officials said.

The platform, operated by technology company Buildmart PH Technologies, Inc., offers the first online marketplace for construction materials, hardware supplies, and home improvement needs.

The company is also strategizing to expand its presence into Mindanao, said Andre Bernardo, co-chief executive officer of BuildHub PH.

“We are confident in replicating our success in other regions, including Mindanao,” he said in an e-mailed statement on July 11.

BuildHub PH also targets offering financial and logistical solutions in both the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and promote sustainable development,” Mr. Bernardo said.

The company said that expanding into the Visayan and Mindanao regions is projected to double its user base, in line with its growth strategy to achieve profitability by 2025.

The platform also provides financial backing to pre-approved builders and hardware stores at interest rates ranging from 1% to 3% for terms spanning 30 to 60 days.

According to the company, it aims to foster financial stability and offer growth opportunities to small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the construction sector.

“The Visayas region, with its established supplier loyalties, has traditionally proven difficult for market penetration and sales growth. This is why we have introduced BuildHub.ph and BuildCredit to revolutionize the construction industry,” said Marika Laciste, chief business officer of BuildHub PH.

“These services boost operational efficiency and promote sustainable development for hardware stores and suppliers in key Visayan cities,” she added. — A.R.A. Inosante