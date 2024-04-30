Turnover of Sierra Valley’s first 2 towers eyed for 2025

RLC RESIDENCES said it expects the turnover of the first two towers of its four-tower Sierra Valley Gardens (SVG) project – Phase 1 in Rizal by 2025.

The Sierra Valley Gardens in Cainta is a high-rise residential project that spans three phases along Ortigas Avenue Extension.

“We expect turnover to begin by mid-2025,” said Robinson Land Corp. Chief Marketing Officer John Richard B. Sotelo in an e-mailed statement on Monday, referring to the first two buildings of Phase 1 launched in 2020.

Mr. Sotelo also said that Buildings 3 and 4 of Phase 1 are “on track as per the original construction schedule” and are almost sold out.

RLC Residences plans to launch Phase 2 and Phase 3 according to market demand and readiness, he added.

In a media release last week, the company said it conducted SVG’s topping-off ceremony for the first two buildings.

The company said the project was its fastest-selling condominium property due to its location inside the Sierra Valley Estate in Cainta, Rizal, minutes away from Ortigas central business district.

“There are so many things to look forward to in this project — the convenience of living in well-designed units that they can call home, where the amenities for leisure, recreation, and wellness are at their fingertips,” RLC Residence Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario said.

Sierra Valley Gardens is described as the first smart suburban community in Cainta, Rizal.

It offers studio to two-bedroom units with balcony options.

The amenities include the clubhouse façade, function room, gym, children’s playroom, jogging trail, adult and children swimming pool, multi-purpose court, and outdoor play area. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante