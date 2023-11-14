A FIVE-STAR RESORT will soon be developed in Panglao, Bohol, and is targeted to open in 2025.

Radisson Hotel Group and Crown Regency Hotels & Resorts said they signed a deal for the Crown Regency Grand Paradise Resort Bohol.

The resort will be a member of the Radisson Individuals, a brand that allows hotel properties to maintain and promote their unique characteristics while adhering to the high standards of quality and service that the Radisson Hotel Group is known for.

“Panglao is a market with rich potential and holds an abundance of beach island destinations. Partnering with a renowned local developer like Crown Regency Hotels & Resorts is certainly a strong vote of confidence in our brands and this landmark project will contribute to the development of the island’s tourism sector as we continue to introduce market-relevant brands to support owners and developers,” Ramzy Fenianos, Radisson Hotel Group Asia Pacific chief development officer, said in a statement.

Designed by Palafox and Associates, the resort is inspired by “pahinungod,” a Visayan term which “represents dedication and offering, and pays homage to the revered festival in Bohol of the same name.”

“Radisson Hotel Group’s white-label opportunity allows us to retain the resort’s distinct local personality while also tapping into its strong global network and distribution to elevate our international presence. The new Crown Regency Grand Paradise Resort Bohol, a member of Radisson Individuals will soon become a landmark property for the Philippines and we look forward to a successful relationship with Radisson Hotel Group,” Susan Bernardo, chief operating officer at Crown Regency Hotels & Resorts, said.

The resort, which spans across 2.9 hectares, will feature 558 locally inspired rooms and suites with lake or forest views.

Each of the ground floor rooms will feature direct access to the pools.

Facilities include outdoor pools, a spa, a fitness center and diverse restaurants.

The resort will also have a state-of-the-art, 900-square meter convention center. This venue will be complemented by a 400-square meter ballroom and three smaller meeting spaces.