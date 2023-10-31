RLC Residences recently broke ground for new buildings of its two condominium projects, SYNC and Sierra Valley Gardens.

“We are very proud of these milestones and equally excited to start constructing these new buildings. Sierra Valley Gardens Buildings 3 and 4 and SYNC N-Tower are among the many projects we recently launched to the public, each with unique features tailored to the needs and lifestyle of condo-seekers,” RLC Residences Senior Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard B. Sotelo said in a statement.

SYNC is a four-tower residential development located in Bagong Ilog, Pasig City. It is currently the only condominium in the area with direct access to C5 Road.

N-Tower, the third building of the development, was launched last October 2022. It has over 20 indoor and outdoor amenities exclusively available to residents.

Meanwhile, Sierra Valley Gardens is described as the first smart suburban community in Cainta, Rizal.

Located within the Sierra Valley destination estate, the condominium project offers studio to two-bedroom units with balcony options. It also has, resort-like amenities and facilities, plus direct access to the soon-to-rise mall and office buildings within the estate.