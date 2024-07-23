DAVAO CITY — Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) is targeting a September launch for its Kahi Estates project in Puan, Davao City, according to the company’s president.

Kahi Estates will be built on a five-hectare property and will feature an open-lot subdivision with only 62 lots available for sale. The lot sizes will range from 500 to 600 square meters.

“It’s only about five hectares for now, but we have adjacent properties very close to it and, hopefully, we will be able to connect all of them,” DLI President Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said during a recent business forum.

“We are hoping to launch Kahi Estates soon. We are working through the permitting process and have made progress. Our estimate is that we will officially launch it by September this year,” he added.

The project combines green and sustainable technologies with creative ideas that integrate living and farming, featuring urban gardening and a community farm.

Mr. Lagdameo said the company aims to make it a model for all of its sustainability efforts.

Solar panels will be installed on various structures, and urban home gardening will be promoted.

“There will be areas within the project for a community farm, similar to what we are doing in Agriya in Panabo City,” he said.

Mr. Lagdameo was referring to the 88-hectare agritourism development in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

He also mentioned that the company is aiming to minimize the import and export of materials for the project.

“We are trying to reduce the need to bring in earthfill materials from distant locations,” he said.

Additionally, a water detention facility will be installed to mitigate flooding.

“It will also serve as a water feature on the property but primarily reduce the risk of flooding,” he added.

“Kahi” is a stylized term derived from the Visayan word “kahilum,” which means silence, tranquility, and peace — feelings that DLI aims to evoke for homeowners on the property. — Maya M. Padillo