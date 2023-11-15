IN LINE with its promise to raise the game, RLC Residences is once again set to join Ironman 70.3, this year’s most awaited global triathlon event in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“Supporting our athletes as they pursue their passion fills us with great pride. Their determination and love for sports inspire us to be as dedicated to raising the game. This is the reason why we are very thrilled to be a part of sporting events such as this,” said RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer, Karen Cesario.

Last year, RLC Residences also took an active role in the same event held in Cebu. Joining as a sponsor, they organized numerous activities and prepared exclusive merchandise for a 4-day expo attended by athletes from all around the world. This marked the comeback of Ironman Philippines after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

To conclude their participation in the event, the brand’s official Triathlon team will once again join in the race. Established last year, this group is composed of various sports enthusiasts from different business units of Robinsons Land Corp. and is led by RLC Residences’ Brand Management Head, Dan Carlo Torres.