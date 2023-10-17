A TEAM of interior design students have renovated and refurbished the social service hall of Asilo de San Vicente de Paul, a centuries-old nonprofit children’s home in Paco, Manila.

The makeover project of the Interior Design Program students of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) is dubbed Kandili, which stands for “to care for and provide support.”

“Social services play an essential role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals and families in difficult circumstances,” the students said in a press release from DLS-CSB. “It aims to protect the vulnerable and marginalized by offering assistance and resources to empower them and be self-sufficient.”

Students used a color scheme of vibrant palettes for the social service hall “to foster calmness, optimism, and productivity.”

The consultation area was converted into cubicles with partitions to give privacy during sessions.

The center was also refurbished with custom and modular furniture pieces to maximize the space. Energy-efficient lighting options were installed, along with strategically placed ceiling fans. Indoor plants were also placed around the center.

Students worked on the project, from research and conceptualization to the actual implementation. To raise funds, they conducted various events such as merchandise sales, movie block screenings, and raffle draws.