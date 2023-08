MEGAWORLD CORP. recently broke ground on a new residential condominium tower, One Crown Suites, in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Located within the three-hectare Winford Resort, the 17-storey tower offers 389 “smart home” units each with their own balcony.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Wilson Sy, special adviser on Chinatown Affairs, Megaworld (center). Also joining him were (left to right): Paul Chan, Megaworld Manila marketing manager; Steve Velmonte, Megaworld Manila sales director; Victor Solidum, Megaworld Manila senior assistant vice-president and head of training and digital; Jennie Torio, Megaworld senior construction manager; Carlo Cuenco, One Crown Suites project manager; Ken Tee, Megaworld Manila sales director; Paulo Guevara, Megaworld Manila sales director; and Dominique Olandesca, Bauer Foundation Philippines project manager.