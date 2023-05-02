KMC SOLUTIONS is planning to open two new flexible office developments this month, after inaugurating its latest site in SM North EDSA Tower 1, Quezon City last week.

In a statement, KMC said its flexible office facility will open at Jollibee Tower along Emerald Avenue, Pasig City on May 18. It will have 741 seats over 1,869 square meters (sq.m.) of floor space.

The new KMC facility located in Lexmark, Cebu Business Park will open on May 25. It will have 1,215 seats over 5,590 sq.m. of floor space.

KMC’s new site in SM North EDSA Tower 1 has 553 seats across 2,449 sq.m. of floor space. It offers hot desks with retractable outlets, a pantry, mind and body training room, shower facilities, and an ice cream machine.

“Our new office layouts are sensitive to the changing nature of work, with flexible solutions that allow for truly collaborative, meaningful professional engagement. We cater to individuals that need space to express themselves, employees who work best from the sofa, or people that need the structured surroundings of a more traditional office,” Gian Reyes, vice-president of marketing at KMC Solutions, said in a statement.