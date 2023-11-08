SEVEN of 10 Filipinos want the government of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to boost economic ties with the United States (US), according to a Pulse Asia Research Group poll.

In the Sept. 10-14 poll commissioned by Stratbase ADR, 74% of Filipinos wanted the Philippines to have stronger economic ties with the US, while 55% chose Japan.

It added that 46% of Filipinos wanted stronger economic ties with Australia, 40% with Canada and 26% with the European Union, according to the poll of 1,200 people.

The poll was conducted amid increasing tensions at sea between the Philippines and China, Manila’s largest trade partner.

The US, Japan and Australia have condemned alleged Chinese intrusions into the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

The largest buyer of Philippine exports in May was China, accounting for 16.6% of total exports during the month. It was followed by the US at 15.7% and Japan at 14.4%.

China accounted for 24% of Philippine imports during the month, the largest among the Southeast Asian nation’s import sources. It was followed by Indonesia, Japan, the US and South Korea.

Mr. Marcos earlier said “national security is no longer simply about territorial defense,” noting that “economic security is national security.”

“Investments are crucial to unlocking the Philippines’ economic potential,” Stratbase ADR President Victor Andres C. Manhit said in a statement on Wednesday. “Pursuing a more investment-led growth with these traditional partners will help in generating better quality jobs and employment opportunities.”

In the poll, 70% of Filipinos said the private sector plays an instrumental role in ensuring economic security, Stratbase said.

“Furthermore, when asked to identify three ways the private sector can help in the attainment of economic security, majority of Filipinos said that it can make goods that are more affordable and accessible to Filipino consumers (64%), create jobs (60%) and expand livelihood opportunities (58%).” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza