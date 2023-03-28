ROBINSONS Cybergate Galleria Cebu recently became the only building in the island province to get an EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification.

It is also the third EDGE-certified project for its developer, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

“We need to develop more green workplaces that improve energy efficiency and boost productivity. We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and this is very much aligned with the sustainability goals of our tenant partners as well. As we build offices of the future, we need to ensure that future generations will get to experience and enjoy these too,” RLC Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Offices and RL Commercial REIT, Inc. President Jericho P. Go said in a statement.

EDGE is a building certification system created by the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corp. for emerging markets. It seeks to promote resource efficiency in buildings by adopting designs that help reduce materials, water, and electricity consumption.

The Philippine Green Building Initiative considered several unique features of Robinsons Cybergate Galleria Cebu such as the reduced window to wall ratio, reflective paint and tiles for the roof, double glazed glass panels, and air conditioning units that employ Variable Refrigerant Flow technology.

The building also uses LED lighting, an automatic meter reading system, low flow faucets, low volume flush water closets, water efficient urinals, and rainwater harvesting system among others.

“This is an important milestone for Robinsons Offices. With Robinsons Cybergate Galleria Cebu along with the other office buildings that have been certified or awaiting a certification award, it is clear that we have the tools and innovations to become greener and more efficient. We now have the capability to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon future and a goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2050,” Mr. Go said.