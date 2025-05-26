MERALCO POWERGEN CORP. (MGen), the power generation unit of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said it is on track to operate its gas-fired power plants in Batangas at full capacity of 2,500 megawatts (MW) by the end of the month.

“By the end of May, 2,500 MW of gas capacity will be available. That facility will be fully operational at capacity,” MGen President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio said last week.

With a combined generating capacity of 850 MW, Excellent Energy Resources, Inc.’s (EERI) Units 1 and 2 are already fully operational and able to generate power. Meanwhile, Unit 3 is awaiting the issuance of a provisional authority to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

EERI, along with South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC), are jointly owned by MGen, Aboitiz-controlled Therma NatGas Power, Inc. (TNGP), and San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP).

The three energy companies acquired the Batangas liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal owned by Linseed Field Corp., which will “process, handle, and deliver the LNG requirements of the power plants of SPPC and EERI.”

EERI and SPPC are contracted to Meralco for its power supply requirements under 15-year power supply agreements.

The two plants implemented a three-day temporary shutdown from March 29 to 31 to facilitate mechanical activities at Linseed’s LNG terminal for the completion of the first onshore LNG storage tank.

