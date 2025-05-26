By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

MULTINATIONAL office space provider International Working Group Plc (IWG) said it is looking to bolster its presence in the Philippines as geopolitical and economic uncertainties may prompt companies to adopt more flexible and cost-efficient workspace strategies, the company’s new country manager said.

“Global economic shifts, including the increased tariffs, are causing an increase in operational costs as well,” IWG Country Manager for the Philippines Rowena Bravo-Natividad said in a virtual interview with BusinessWorld.

“These uncertainties may push companies to diversify their operations, which may lead to more investments coming into the Philippines and expanding into new countries, exploring a satellite office setup.”

Since assuming the role of country manager for the Philippines in April, Ms. Natividad has been leading IWG as it navigates global shifts in the flexible workspace market.

“We’ve actually been receiving inquiries from other parts of Asia and the US who may have an office existing in those particular locations, but they would want to be able to diversify.”

Last month, US President Donald J. Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on key trading partners but implemented a 90-day tariff pause while maintaining a 10% baseline tariff.

The Philippines was originally assigned a 17% tariff before the pause, the second lowest in Southeast Asia.

More foreign entities have integrated hybrid work into their company culture as part of risk management strategies, Ms. Natividad said.

She added that the rise of startups has also fueled demand for cost-effective and flexible workspace solutions in the country.

“So, that’s where IWG comes in as a solution provided to these companies in times of uncertainties.”

Flexible workspaces are expected to account for 30% of corporate real estate portfolios worldwide by 2030, according to property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

Ms. Natividad said her background in finance helped her recognize the critical role of flexible workspaces in the future of office work.

“My interest in flexible workspaces actually sparked from my previous experience leading [IWG’s] commercial finance function across regional markets,” she said. “I saw firsthand how businesses were shifting towards more agile and cost-effective solutions.”

Since joining IWG in 2015, she has held several key positions, including commercial finance director for IWG Philippines and global finance director at IWG’s Global Service Center, supporting C-suite decisions in over 120 countries.

She also served as head of partnership growth for IWG Philippines, playing a significant role in expanding the firm’s presence in the country.

As IWG Philippines’ new country manager, Ms. Natividad said her strategy is anchored on three pillars: accessibility, adaptability, and strategic partnerships.

“We’re expanding our national footprint to ensure companies, whether large enterprises or startups, can find flexible workspaces closer to where their employees are working and living,” she said.

The company also plans to tailor its workspace offerings to evolving business needs. These include enterprise-grade disaster recovery sites, virtual offices, and fully managed space-as-a-service solutions.

Finally, IWG Philippines is looking to collaborate further with local developers to build and launch more sites aligned with its growth trajectory, Ms. Natividad said.

By positioning itself as a strategic partner rather than just a space solutions provider, IWG can support its customers’ desire for long-term value creation, she added.

IWG is also focused on building its regional presence, particularly in the Greater Manila area due to its proximity to the capital and its large workforce population, Ms. Natividad said.

She also cited untapped potential in areas like Pangasinan, Bacolod, and General Santos City.

“The coworking space sector in our country is poised for continued growth, supported by favorable government policies, changing work dynamics, as well as economic expansion.”

Globally, companies are in the “golden era” of flexible working, Ms. Natividad said.

“A lot of professionals today seek more than just a desk, but spaces that put emphasis on well-being, flexibility, smart technology, collaboration, and the sense of community,” she added.

IWG is one of the largest coworking space providers worldwide, known for brands such as Regus, Spaces, and HQ. It serves nearly eight million customers across 4,000 locations in more than 120 countries.

Since January, IWG Philippines has opened five new locations in Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Makati, and Cebu.

The company plans to open 12 additional locations this year, with eight under the Regus brand, three for Spaces, and one under its HQ brand.

By the end of 2025, IWG targets a total of 50 coworking spaces in the Philippines. It currently operates 38 locations.

As of May 13, the company has signed agreements for eight new centers, which will be located in Cebu, Cavite, and the cities of Makati, San Juan, and Quezon City.

“The shift to flexible work is no longer a trend. I would say it’s a fundamental change, and IWG is well-positioned to lead this transformation in the Philippines.”

Across its Philippine locations, IWG has maintained an occupancy rate of 80% over the last 18 months, Ms. Natividad said.

“We want to maintain that same minimum occupancy level, if not exceed it, so I would say [our target is] conservatively 80%.”