(Almost a) Jetour-ture test

1 of 8

Off-road brand crosses the Ts — two of them, actually — in China proving ground

IT WAS a windy November day last year in China when we first got to put the Jetour T2 and the then very new T1 through their paces on a dirt track (for the T2) and on paved ground (for both models) in Pingtan Island just off Fuzhou. Though sharing a common platform, the two vehicles — positioned as off-roaders by Jetour — are markedly different in both size and use cases.

The T2 is a larger, more robustly designed boxy SUV — with its i-DM or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version being an almost dichotomously rugged/eco-friendly example. Powered by a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI engine that, according to Jetour, boasts an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%, drivers access the performance via a three-speed DHT for “seamless power delivery across all driving conditions.” It measures 4,785mm in length, 2,006mm in width, and 1,870mm in height — heft that proved to be quite easy to power through off-road conditions. We found the T2 able to deftly dust off road imperfections — no doubt helped along by its 28-degree approach angle, 30-degree departure angle, and ground clearance of 220mm. While we’re at it, the T2 has a claimed wading depth of up to 700mm.

The T1, on the other hand, is a “light off-roader” that derives motivation from either a 2.0-liter turbo or 1.5-liter turbo engine mated with an eight-speed automatic. Compared to the T1, it is a tad smaller, measuring 4,706mm in length, 1,967mm in width, and 1,845mm in height — with a ground clearance of 190mm. Approach and departure angles are the same at 28 degrees; maximum wading depth is reported at 600mm.

It gets a more futuristic-looking interior versus the T2, and boasts agility and fleet-footedness because of its smaller size — performance aspects we noticed after driving it in Pingtan.

When the T1 makes its inevitable arrival here in Q3 or Q4, per Jetour Auto Philippines, we expect a lot of car browsers to take notice — especially in light of its good looks and cache of features. As for the pricing, it would be reasonable to say that it will probably undercut the T2 price tag (at present, the cheapest variant comes in at P2.498 million).

The Jetour T2 certainly earned a following owing to its familiar Defender-esque body — an observation that Jetour brass openly embrace. If you ask me, the T1 deconstructs and softens this persona to great effect, serving to convey a more “urban-oriented” look.

While the Pingtan experience served to highlight the differences between the two T models, a more recent set of exercises at the Shanghai Pudong Chuansha Test Drive Center starring the same two models in effect compared (and contrasted) their qualities and abilities.

Boasting XWD intelligent four-wheel drive, the T1 and T2 took on various exercises, such as the so-called cross-axle test, where they showed off not only articulation prowess, but the ability to redistribute power to the wheels with the most grip. Meanwhile, a steep side slope headlined the models’ reinforced chassis, torsional rigidity, and “advanced suspension system” to minimize body roll.

The centerpiece of the test track was the 10-meter-high seesaw with steep incline (around 30 degrees). Both the T1 and T2 took on the obstacle with aplomb — showcasing the power of the hybrid powertrain (not to mention the benefit of a 360-degree camera system), and advanced hill descent control when coming down the other side.

“The XWD system has been validated by over 200,000 users worldwide,” said a Jetour test drive coach. “Whether you’re a seasoned off-roader or a beginner, the system’s X Mode takes the uncertainty out of driving by automatically adapting to road conditions in milliseconds.”

As a side event, the newly revealed premium all-terrain G700 was also on the premises. We were not able to get behind the wheel though. The featured exercise for the SUV put the spotlight on its autonomous parking capability. Predicated on 12 ultrasonic sensors and four 360-degree cameras, G700 found a spot and, sans driver input, parked itself. When an obstacle was detected, the vehicle stopped, and only resumed when the driver intervened.

The Jetour G700 is expected to make its global debut in the United Arab Emirates this September.