HAMILO COAST recently renewed its partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF), as it continues its campaign to protect and preserve its picturesque sanctuary located in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Hamilo Coast in a statement said it will continue “to expand and enhance the scope of its sustainability initiatives” with WWF.

Since 2007, these initiatives have included coastal resource management, ridge-to-reef management, solid waste management, mangrove reforestation, the use of renewable energy sources, and environmental awareness.

Hamilo Coast is a 40-hectare premier leisure resort complex that is developed by Costa Del Hamilo, Inc. (CDHI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings Corp.

“Hamilo Coast has always made an effort to preserve our marine resources, as it is not only a responsibility but a privilege to do so. Our partnership with WWF manifests our resolve to ensure that our community remains a safe haven for marine life, and that we continue to be a model for sustainable coastal development in the Philippines,” Imee G. Francisco, SM Prime vice-president and head of CDHI projects and operations, said in a statement.

Hamilo Coast has conducted several marine and environmental activities in partnership with the local government and non-government organizations.

It partnered with the University of the Philippines Bolinao Marine Lab, which provides training in the culture and ocean rearing of giant clams through the Giant Clams Restocking and Spawning Program.

As Hamilo Coast’s beach fronts as favorite nesting grounds of Olive Ridley Turtles, the community regularly implements the Marine Turtle Conservation Program.

Hamilo Coast also continues to hold the annual Coastal Clean-Up Program.

“As we strive to create a more sustainable future, we are proud of what we have accomplished and continue to do here at Hamilo Coast,” Ms. Francisco relates. “While we are very excited to do even more to preserve our aquatic biodiversity, we hope that we may also inspire other communities to do the same.”

Hamilo Coast is only an hour and a half commute from Mall of Asia via the Cavite Expressway and Ternate-Nasugbu road.