GREENFIELD Development Corp. (GDC) recently launched its annual Christmas festivities called “A Christmas for Generations” at Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City.

A 60-foot Christmas tree is now on display at the Greenfield District Central Park.

“After two years of not having face-to-face yuletide celebrations, Filipinos are surely excited to once again gather with their loved ones to celebrate the country’s festive Christmas season,” GDC President and Chairman Jeffrey D.Y. Campos said in a statement.

Filipinos of all ages can enjoy holiday activities at the Greenfield District until Dec. 25. Children can meet Santa Claus on Dec. 17, while adults can shop at weekend bazaars.

“At GDC, we are committed to not only building properties for generations but also creating verdant, spacious neighborhoods where Filipino families can create beautiful memories together throughout the years. Christmas is a special occasion for many Filipinos, and we want Greenfield District to be part of their memorable Christmas experience every year,” said GDC Executive Vice President and General Manager Atty. Duane A.X. Santos.